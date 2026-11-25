Loco pilot saves Shabd Bhedi Express near Howrah, West Bengal
A quick-thinking loco pilot just saved the Shabd Bhedi Express from disaster near Howrah, West Bengal.
While speeding at 128km/h in heavy rain and low visibility, the train got tangled in overhead electric wires.
The pilot hit the emergency brakes and managed to stop the train within about one kilometer, preventing a serious accident.
Catenary wire wraps around train
The chaos started when a catenary wire came loose and wrapped around the train's wheels and body, damaging equipment along two kilometers of track.
Luckily, no one was hurt, just some broken glass panes.
A senior loco pilot said, "The timely action of the loco pilot deserves due recognition and appreciation."