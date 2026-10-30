Lok Kalyan Marg reclaim decision shuts Delhi Air Force complex
India
The Air Force Sports Complex in Delhi was shut down on October 28, 2026, after the government decided to reclaim the prime Lok Kalyan Marg property.
This meant the traditional farewell golf event for outgoing Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh had to be canceled, but other farewell celebrations still went ahead.
Veterans oppose closure, A.P. Singh farewelled
The closure has sparked debate: some veterans are upset about losing a longstanding facility that also trained new recruits, while others support using valuable city land differently.
Singh still received a warm sendoff with ceremonies and a formal farewell from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.