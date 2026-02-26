Lok Sabha reconstitutes panel probing corruption charges against Justice Varma

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has reconstituted the inquiry committee probing corruption charges against Justice Yashwant Varma. The move comes as Madras High Court Chief Justice Maninder Mohan Shrivastava, one of the members, is set to retire on March 5. Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar will replace him on the three-member panel from March 6.

Impeachment motion Original panel constituted in August 2025 The original panel was constituted in August 2025 under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. This was done after 146 Lok Sabha MPs moved a motion for Justice Varma's removal. The case revolves around the discovery of a large stash of cash at Justice Varma's official residence following a fire on March 14, 2025.

Evidence found In-house inquiry found prima facie evidence against Justice Varma Following the discovery, then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna formed an in-house inquiry committee. The committee included Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman. They found prima facie evidence against Justice Varma and submitted their report to CJI Khanna in May 2025. After receiving the report, CJI Khanna asked Justice Varma to resign or face impeachment proceedings.

Advertisement