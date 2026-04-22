Lok Sabha rejects women's reservation bill, Bengal voters' names missing India Apr 22, 2026

India's election season is heating up with some major drama.

The big news: the 2026 Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to reserve more seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, didn't pass in Lok Sabha, mainly because many saw it as a political move by the BJP and opposition parties weren't on board.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is facing a different headache: lakhs of voters have found their names missing from the rolls just days before assembly polls.