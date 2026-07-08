Lonavla hit by 1,300mm rain, landslide kills 1, rescue underway
India
Lonavla just got drenched with 1,300mm of rain in two days, leading to serious flooding and landslides.
Sadly, a landslide at 360 South Resort took one life and left another person trapped.
Rescue teams are working nonstop to help people stuck in areas like Ekant Villa and Green Land Villa.
Mahabaleshwar 1,567mm, weather alerts downgraded orange
Mahabaleshwar also saw 1,567mm of rain in the last five days, pushing its season total past 2,000mm already.
In Pune district, Chinchwad recorded the highest rainfall while Khadakwasla Dam is nearly full. Officials warn water might be released soon.
The good news: the weather department has downgraded red alerts to orange as rains are expected to ease from July 8.