Lonavla hit by 1,300mm rain, landslide kills 1, rescue underway

Mahabaleshwar 1,567mm, weather alerts downgraded orange

Mahabaleshwar also saw 1,567mm of rain in the last five days, pushing its season total past 2,000mm already.

In Pune district, Chinchwad recorded the highest rainfall while Khadakwasla Dam is nearly full. Officials warn water might be released soon.

The good news: the weather department has downgraded red alerts to orange as rains are expected to ease from July 8.