The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon

London-bound Air India flight U-turns after being airborne for 7hrs

By Chanshimla Varah 03:44 pm Mar 26, 202603:44 pm

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An Air India A350 aircraft, flying from Delhi to London Heathrow, had to return to the national capital due to a suspected technical issue. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon after the flight had been airborne for nearly seven hours. Flightradar data showed that the A350 aircraft, on its way to Heathrow airport, made a turnaround while flying over Saudi Arabian airspace.