'Look at your own region': Jaishankar calls out Western double standards
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called out Western countries for their "free advice" on India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor.
He said, "Why don't you look at your own region and ask yourself, what are the levels of violence there, how much risk have been taken, how much worry the rest of us have about what you are doing?"—directly calling out what he described as Western hypocrisy in judging India.
Quick catch-up: What's Operation Sindoor?
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 6-7, 2025, after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians.
India responded with missile and air strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan claimed civilian casualties and hit back with drone strikes.
The fighting wrapped up quickly with a ceasefire reached in mid-May.
The US angle
The US, under President Trump, claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire—a claim India denies.
During all this, the US also captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
Still, Jaishankar kept his focus on what he calls Western double standards when it comes to international conflicts.