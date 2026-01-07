'Look at your own region': Jaishankar calls out Western double standards India Jan 07, 2026

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called out Western countries for their "free advice" on India's recent military action, Operation Sindoor.

He said, "Why don't you look at your own region and ask yourself, what are the levels of violence there, how much risk have been taken, how much worry the rest of us have about what you are doing?"—directly calling out what he described as Western hypocrisy in judging India.