Violence breaks out during Delhi demolition drive near mosque
India
Early Wednesday, a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi near Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Turkman Gate turned chaotic when stones were thrown as bulldozers moved in to clear illegal structures.
About 100-150 people gathered at the scene, leading to a tense standoff.
Police injured, investigation ongoing
Five police officers, including the local SHO, were hurt but quickly treated and released.
Police used tear gas to control the crowd and have since detained 10 suspects while reviewing CCTV footage and social media videos to identify everyone involved.
Authorities say things are now calm, with Deputy Commissioner Nidhin Valsan promising strict action once medical reports are in. The investigation is still underway.