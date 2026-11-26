Lookout circulars also issued against CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka
What's the story
The Mumbai Police have issued lookout circulars (LoCs) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka. The move comes after an FIR was filed in connection with an unauthorized protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti, IE reported. The FIR, registered on October 3, names CJP leaders including Saurav Das, Pranav Ahire, and Ajinkya Shinde, among others, for unlawful assembly and disobedience of a public servant's lawful order.
Flight risk
LOCs issued amid apprehension they might flee
The LoCs were issued amid fears that the accused might flee the country.
An officer told IE, "Since there was apprehension that they would leave the country, an LOC was issued against them."
The FIR invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Maharashtra Police Act for illegal gathering and disobedience.
Protest details
CJP's 'Chalo Mumbai' protest draws over 4,000 participants
The October 2 protest, dubbed 'Chalo Mumbai' by the CJP, saw over 4,000 participants despite the police not giving permission for protest.
The demonstration called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Notably, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi were present at the event.
Dipke had thanked the Mumbai Police from the stage for their non-brutal approach during the protest.
"Delhi Police, seekh lo kuch Mumbai Police se," he said at the time.
Court case
LOC issued against Saurav Das
The fresh action against the CJP leaders comes after co-convenor Saurav Das was stopped at the Delhi airport by immigration officers from boarding the flight to the UK.
Das had moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the government authorities' decision to stop him from flying abroad.
Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General, Chetan Sharma told the court on Thursday that the LOC was issued against Das at the request of Mumbai Police over discrepancies in his passport records.
Docs
Next hearing on December 9
Sharma stated that inquiries were made about Das's place of birth, schooling, address and parentage because he left his father's name column blank in his passport.
"There are multiple discrepancies so an inquiry is done. Pursuant to the inquiry, on November 23, a show cause notice and advisory were issued," Sharma said.
After the court was informed about the LOC being issued, it sought the government's response to Das's plea and listed it for further hearing on December 9.