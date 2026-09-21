Loren Cole used ChatGPT to challenge £60 parking charge
India
Loren Cole, a freelance chef from Lancashire, turned to ChatGPT after getting a £60 parking charge at Two Saints Retail Park in July 2024.
She used the AI to review her case and point out mistakes in Parkingeye's evidence, like wrong timing and issues with payment machines.
ChatGPT finds flaws, Parkingeye drops case
By uploading her correspondence and other documents, Cole let ChatGPT spot problems, like unclear signs and inconsistencies in Parkingeye's claims.
After months of back-and-forth (and even court threats), Parkingeye dropped the case by April 2025.
Later, Cole got her legal costs reimbursed too, showing how AI can actually help you fight a parking charge without hiring a lawyer.