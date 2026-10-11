Lorry hits tractor carrying Durga idol, Belagavi-Kolhapur highway, 3 dead

A heartbreaking road accident on the Belagavi-Kolhapur highway near Managutti village took the lives of three people and left at least 10 others hurt.

The crash happened when a lorry slammed into a tractor carrying an idol of Goddess Durga Mata, as some youth from Hunchyanatti were carrying it in a procession to the village.

The deceased, Prakash, Mahesh, and Daneshwari, were from Hunchyanatti village.