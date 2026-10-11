Lorry hits tractor carrying Durga idol, Belagavi-Kolhapur highway, 3 dead
India
A heartbreaking road accident on the Belagavi-Kolhapur highway near Managutti village took the lives of three people and left at least 10 others hurt.
The crash happened when a lorry slammed into a tractor carrying an idol of Goddess Durga Mata, as some youth from Hunchyanatti were carrying it in a procession to the village.
The deceased, Prakash, Mahesh, and Daneshwari, were from Hunchyanatti village.
Flipped lorry, injured rushed, case registered
The impact was so strong that it flipped the lorry, causing even more injuries.
Everyone wounded was rushed to hospitals in Belagavi for treatment.
Police have registered a case.