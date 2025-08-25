Next Article
'Love jihad' helpline at garba events in Gujarat
Ahead of Navratri, VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced plans to set up a helpline for women to report harassment or suspected "love jihad" at Garba events in specific regions of Gujarat.
The groups say 150 volunteers—90 of them women—will be ready to respond quickly, with plans for surprise checks and ID verifications at event venues.
Tensions during Garba
This move comes after repeated communal tensions during Garba in recent years.
Leaders from the groups say they're aiming to keep the festivals safe and rooted in tradition, urging only Hindu participants and asking women to dress modestly.