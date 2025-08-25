'Love jihad' helpline at garba events in Gujarat India Aug 25, 2025

Ahead of Navratri, VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced plans to set up a helpline for women to report harassment or suspected "love jihad" at Garba events in specific regions of Gujarat.

The groups say 150 volunteers—90 of them women—will be ready to respond quickly, with plans for surprise checks and ID verifications at event venues.