Weather update: Red alert for heavy rain in Himachal, Punjab
Heads up: The IMD has put out a "red alert" for August 26, warning of really heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab—especially Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra, and Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa.
There's also an "orange alert" for moderate showers and possible lightning in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Gujarat, Konkan, Bihar, and Odisha.
Delhi has already seen some rain today, with more light to moderate showers likely.
Rainfall warnings in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat
Mumbai got drenched on August 25, causing waterlogging in spots like Sion. Expect more heavy rain there through August 29 (with a brief break for moderate showers on the 28th).
Thane could see similar downpours, while Pune might just get some thundershowers.
Over in Rajasthan (think Rajsamand and Udaipur), an "orange alert" is on for heavy rainfall over the next few days.
Gujarat is also bracing for moderate rain tomorrow.