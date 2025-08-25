Weather update: Red alert for heavy rain in Himachal, Punjab

Rainfall warnings in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat

Mumbai got drenched on August 25, causing waterlogging in spots like Sion. Expect more heavy rain there through August 29 (with a brief break for moderate showers on the 28th).

Thane could see similar downpours, while Pune might just get some thundershowers.

Over in Rajasthan (think Rajsamand and Udaipur), an "orange alert" is on for heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Gujarat is also bracing for moderate rain tomorrow.