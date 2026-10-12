Low flying drones near Amritsar airport pause flights, cause diversions

Flights resumed about an hour later once the airspace was cleared.

Airport director Anirudh Kumar Sharma said operations resumed after 10.30pm once security agencies cleared the airspace after searching for control signals.

Still, with this being the second drone incident in recent months and given how close the airport is to the Pakistan border, security agencies are stepping up their investigation to find out who is behind these risky flyovers.

A strict 5-kilometer no-drone zone is already in place around airports for safety.