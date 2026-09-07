Low pressure over central Uttar Pradesh prompts IMD yellow alert

northern India is already feeling it: Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh got hit with more than 20cm of rain, while Uttarakhand and Bihar saw nearly as much.

The IMD says the wet weather will move east by September 9, so folks in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Gangetic West Bengal should keep an umbrella handy.

Down south, things are quieter; Kerala will just be muggy, and Telangana might get gusty winds around 30 to 40km per hour.

Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!