Low pressure system brings monsoon relief to Kerala after heat
Kerala just got a major cool-down after nearly two weeks of summer-like conditions, thanks to heavy monsoon showers sweeping across the state.
The rain kicked in on Monday, bringing temperatures back to normal.
Meteorologists say this is all because of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over central Tamil Nadu and its neighborhood and a trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea, with the low-pressure system likely to get even stronger in the next couple of days.
IMD issues yellow alert in Kerala
Idukki led the rainfall charts with 13cm in just 24 hours, while Peerumedu, Angadipuram, and Athirappilly each saw 11cm.
The IMD has put eight districts on yellow alert for more heavy rain.
Looking ahead, the weather system is moving toward Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by September 23, with another round of showers likely for Kerala later this week.