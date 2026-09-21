Low pressure system brings monsoon relief to Kerala after heat

Kerala just got a major cool-down after nearly two weeks of summer-like conditions, thanks to heavy monsoon showers sweeping across the state.

The rain kicked in on Monday, bringing temperatures back to normal.

Meteorologists say this is all because of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation over central Tamil Nadu and its neighborhood and a trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea, with the low-pressure system likely to get even stronger in the next couple of days.