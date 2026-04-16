LPG and CNG prices unchanged in Delhi as of today

Delhi 19-kg commercial LPG rose ₹195.50

Even with all the international tension and rising global costs (thanks to things like US sanctions on oil), domestic LPG prices have held steady, though Delhi's 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder did jump by ₹195.50 since April 1 due to higher import costs.

The Petroleum Ministry says supplies are stable and most bookings happen through digital channels these days.

Meanwhile, an Indian ship made it safely through the Strait of Hormuz, helping keep energy supply chains running smoothly despite all the global uncertainty.