LPG and CNG prices unchanged in Delhi as of today
No surprises at the gas station today: LPG and CNG prices in Delhi haven't budged.
Domestic LPG cylinders are still ₹913, commercial ones are ₹2,078.50, and CNG sits at ₹77.09/kg (₹97/kg in Hyderabad).
So if you were bracing for a price hike, you can breathe easy for now.
Delhi 19-kg commercial LPG rose ₹195.50
Even with all the international tension and rising global costs (thanks to things like US sanctions on oil), domestic LPG prices have held steady, though Delhi's 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder did jump by ₹195.50 since April 1 due to higher import costs.
The Petroleum Ministry says supplies are stable and most bookings happen through digital channels these days.
Meanwhile, an Indian ship made it safely through the Strait of Hormuz, helping keep energy supply chains running smoothly despite all the global uncertainty.