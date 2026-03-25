LPG crisis: Chennai restaurants buy gas on black market
Chennai's restaurants are struggling with a big liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder shortage, pushing some restaurants to buy gas on the black market — one operator said he pays up to ₹7,000 for a cylinder.
Despite a 50% increase in commercial LPG allocation announced by the central government, some operators say the supply they receive meets only about one-quarter of their needs.
CM Stalin calls out Center; restaurants hope for steady supplies
To save on gas, FUFU Restaurant has dropped pizzas and is offering more salads and tandoor items; the owner said they could use a coal oven for tandoor cooking.
Small cafe owners, like Venkatesh V from Wave, are worried about shrinking profits.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has called out the Center for not doing enough.
Restaurants are hoping for steady supplies soon.