LPG crisis: Chennai restaurants buy gas on black market

CM Stalin calls out Center; restaurants hope for steady supplies

To save on gas, FUFU Restaurant has dropped pizzas and is offering more salads and tandoor items; the owner said they could use a coal oven for tandoor cooking.

Small cafe owners, like Venkatesh V from Wave, are worried about shrinking profits.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has called out the Center for not doing enough.

Restaurants are hoping for steady supplies soon.