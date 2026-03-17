'Use LPG judiciously': Government says situation remains matter of concern

The central government has said that there is no LPG distributor facing a dry-out situation at present but reiterated that the situation remains a "matter of concern." Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas , advised consumers to use LPG judiciously and consider alternate cooking sources. She also noted that nearly 94% of cylinder bookings are now being made online, with improvements in the delivery authentication code system reaching 76%.

Supply restoration Commercial LPG supplies partially restored On commercial LPG supplies, she said they were initially completely halted but have been partially restored. "Cylinders that were placed at the disposal of various state governments and Union Territories are also being distributed. Several governments, including those of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, have already issued allocation orders for non-domestic LPG," Sharma said.

Anti-hoarding measures Government warns against hoarding, black marketing The government has also advised consumers against hoarding and black marketing of LPG. Sharma said that around 12,000 raids have been conducted across the country to prevent such activities. In Delhi alone, around 600 cylinders were seized in a raid on Monday. Other states like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also conducted inspections and seized domestic and commercial cylinders.

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