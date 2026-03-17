'Use LPG judiciously': Government says situation remains matter of concern
What's the story
The central government has said that there is no LPG distributor facing a dry-out situation at present but reiterated that the situation remains a "matter of concern." Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, advised consumers to use LPG judiciously and consider alternate cooking sources. She also noted that nearly 94% of cylinder bookings are now being made online, with improvements in the delivery authentication code system reaching 76%.
Supply restoration
Commercial LPG supplies partially restored
On commercial LPG supplies, she said they were initially completely halted but have been partially restored. "Cylinders that were placed at the disposal of various state governments and Union Territories are also being distributed. Several governments, including those of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, have already issued allocation orders for non-domestic LPG," Sharma said.
Anti-hoarding measures
Government warns against hoarding, black marketing
The government has also advised consumers against hoarding and black marketing of LPG. Sharma said that around 12,000 raids have been conducted across the country to prevent such activities. In Delhi alone, around 600 cylinders were seized in a raid on Monday. Other states like Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also conducted inspections and seized domestic and commercial cylinders.
Fuel alternatives
Alternate fuels activated, Navy on standby
In light of the LPG shortage, alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been activated for sectors like hospitality and restaurants. The Indian Navy has also deployed warships to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels carrying gas and crude oil through strategic routes like the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, the LPG tanker Nanda Devi reached Vadinar Port in Gujarat, carrying over 47,000 metric tons of LPG. Before that, LPG tanker Shivalik docked at Gujarat's Mundra Port on Monday.