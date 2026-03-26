LPG to PNG: What changes for your kitchen and bills

Switching from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is a simple process in India. The transition is facilitated by your local City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GAIL (India) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Unlike LPG cylinders, which require storage and frequent replacements, PNG is supplied directly through pipelines.

Advantages Benefits of PNG over LPG Switching to PNG has several advantages. It is more environmentally friendly as it burns almost completely, reducing emissions. Economically, households can save hundreds of rupees per month compared to LPG cylinders—currently priced at around ₹950 for a 14.2kg refill. Moreover, the convenience factor cannot be ignored; with PNG you get a continuous supply without the hassle of ordering or replacing cylinders frequently.

Application process Steps to apply for a new PNG connection To apply for a PNG connection, visit your local gas provider's website and go to the "New PNG Connection" section. Fill in personal and address details, upload required documents such as Aadhaar or other photo ID and address proof. If you're a tenant, you'll also need to submit a No Objection Certificate from your landlord along with their ownership proof. Passport-size photographs are also required as part of the application process.

Advertisement