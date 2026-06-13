Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth appointed new Army Chief

Command positions

Commanding 2 operational Army commands

As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's top strike formations. He also served as General Officer Commanding of the Delhi area, overseeing key national and international military engagements. After being elevated to Army Commander, Lt Gen Seth commanded both the South Western Command and Southern Command for over two years, making him one of the few to command two operational Army Commands.