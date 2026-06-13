Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth appointed new Army Chief
What's the story
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed the new Chief of the Army Staff. He will take over from General Upendra Dwivedi on June 30, when Gen Dwivedi retires. Lt Gen Seth, who is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986 after graduating from the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla.
Career highlights
Lt Gen Seth's military career
Lt Gen Seth has had a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades. He has extensive experience in operational, strategic, capability development, and institutional domains. His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives. He commanded an armored regiment, brigade, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure.
Command positions
Commanding 2 operational Army commands
As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's top strike formations. He also served as General Officer Commanding of the Delhi area, overseeing key national and international military engagements. After being elevated to Army Commander, Lt Gen Seth commanded both the South Western Command and Southern Command for over two years, making him one of the few to command two operational Army Commands.
Academic achievements
His professional military education
In addition to his military experience, Lt Gen Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and National Defence College, and attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. These academic achievements reflect his broad strategic outlook and understanding of contemporary military affairs, reports state.
Predecessor's profile
Gen Dwivedi's tenure as Army Chief
General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024. An alumnus of Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, he was commissioned into the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984. With over 40 years of service, Gen Dwivedi has a unique distinction of balanced command across Northern, Eastern, and Western theaters. He assumed office amid a dynamic global geostrategic environment with pronounced security challenges due to technological advancements.