Lucknow engineer found dead in Saudi Arabia, family alleges dowry murder India Jan 13, 2026

Aiman Khan, a young software engineer from Lucknow, was found dead in her Jeddah home in mid-December 2025.

Her family says she faced abuse and dowry demands after marrying Mohammad Aamir Khan earlier that year—Aamir allegedly demanded an Innova car after the marriage and later demanded ₹20 lakh.

Despite returning to India after months of mistreatment by her husband and his relatives, Aiman went back to Saudi Arabia when promised the harassment would stop.

Tragically, she was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.