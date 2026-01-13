Lucknow engineer found dead in Saudi Arabia, family alleges dowry murder
Aiman Khan, a young software engineer from Lucknow, was found dead in her Jeddah home in mid-December 2025.
Her family says she faced abuse and dowry demands after marrying Mohammad Aamir Khan earlier that year—Aamir allegedly demanded an Innova car after the marriage and later demanded ₹20 lakh.
Despite returning to India after months of mistreatment by her husband and his relatives, Aiman went back to Saudi Arabia when promised the harassment would stop.
Tragically, she was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.
What's happening with the case now?
Aiman's father received a worrying WhatsApp message from her phone just before her death and couldn't reach her afterward.
He has filed a murder complaint against Aamir and his family at Chinhat police station in Lucknow.
The police have started an investigation; Aiman's body is being brought back to India for post-mortem while authorities look into what really happened.
The case is still unfolding as the family seeks answers and justice.