14 ICU patients shifted after water leak floods Jaipur hospital 

The leak was traced to old water pipelines that had corroded over time. Trauma Centre in-charge Dr. BL Yadav said, "The area where the ICU is located, earlier had rooms and toilets. Old water pipelines were buried inside the walls during new construction." "Over time, these pipelines corroded, leading to the leakage last night," he said.

Quick action

Emergency response and repair work initiated promptly

Hospital staff reported that nearly six inches of water had accumulated in the ICU, posing a risk of electric shock due to sensitive medical equipment. Dr. Yadav said repair work on the damaged pipeline started immediately after the incident. "The pipelines have now been repaired," he said. "Throughout the incident, the hospital administration took swift decisions and prioritized patient safety, which helped prevent any loss of life or serious complications," he added.