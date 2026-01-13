14 ICU patients shifted after water leak floods Jaipur hospital
What's the story
A water leak incident at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, led to a major flooding of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) late on Monday night. The mishap endangered 14 critically ill patients, including 10 who were on ventilator support. The hospital authorities acted swiftly to shift all patients to safer areas within the hospital premises.
Cause identified
Leak traced to corroded pipelines from previous construction
The leak was traced to old water pipelines that had corroded over time. Trauma Centre in-charge Dr. BL Yadav said, "The area where the ICU is located, earlier had rooms and toilets. Old water pipelines were buried inside the walls during new construction." "Over time, these pipelines corroded, leading to the leakage last night," he said.
Quick action
Emergency response and repair work initiated promptly
Hospital staff reported that nearly six inches of water had accumulated in the ICU, posing a risk of electric shock due to sensitive medical equipment. Dr. Yadav said repair work on the damaged pipeline started immediately after the incident. "The pipelines have now been repaired," he said. "Throughout the incident, the hospital administration took swift decisions and prioritized patient safety, which helped prevent any loss of life or serious complications," he added.