Lucknow Kanpur expressway cuts travel to 35-40 minutes, ₹275/415

₹3,600cr UP expressway opening May 2026

Built at a cost of ₹3,600 crore, this expressway is expected to make travel and trade in Uttar Pradesh much smoother.

Officials are hoping it'll boost business and make life easier for everyone moving between these cities.

The grand opening is set for May 2026, with Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expected to do the honors.

Trial runs have already started! How many people actually switch over to using it regularly will be interesting to watch once it opens.