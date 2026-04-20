Lucknow Kanpur expressway cuts travel to 35-40 minutes, ₹275/415
Good news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur: the new expressway will cut your trip down to just 35 to 40 minutes instead of the usual two hours.
But here's the catch: using this speedy route will cost ₹275 one way or ₹415 for a same-day return, which has sparked some debate among regular commuters about whether the time saved is worth the extra toll.
₹3,600cr UP expressway opening May 2026
Built at a cost of ₹3,600 crore, this expressway is expected to make travel and trade in Uttar Pradesh much smoother.
Officials are hoping it'll boost business and make life easier for everyone moving between these cities.
The grand opening is set for May 2026, with Prime Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expected to do the honors.
Trial runs have already started! How many people actually switch over to using it regularly will be interesting to watch once it opens.