Lucknow-Kanpur expressway expected to open April 28, 2026 cuts commute
India
Big news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur: the new expressway is expected to open on April 28, 2026.
This six-lane, 63-km stretch will cut the trip from three hours down to just 30 to 45 minutes, with a top speed of 120 kph.
It's designed to make commuting faster and safer for permitted vehicles.
Expressway toll ₹275, bikes barred
The toll for cars will now be ₹275 each way (up from ₹95 on the old route).
Only four-wheelers and heavy vehicles are allowed (so no bikes or smaller vehicles) to keep things moving smoothly.
For daily commuters, this should make life a whole lot easier between these two cities.