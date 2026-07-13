Lucknow Kanpur expressway opens Monday reduces travel to 40 minutes

Expressway introduces India's 1st barrier-free tolls

About one-third of it is elevated; it links up with three other major expressways, and there is room to expand later.

It also brings India's first barrier-free toll system with contactless payments at four points, so you will not have to stop for toll booths.

Built using advanced tech for ₹4,700 crore, it supports speeds up to 120km/h and is expected to ease traffic jams and boost business between the two cities across Uttar Pradesh.