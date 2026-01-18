Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: Your commute's about to get way faster
Big news for anyone traveling between Lucknow and Kanpur—the Awadh Expressway (aka Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway) has no specified opening date.
This six-lane, 63km road is expected to reduce travel time — sources vary, citing current journeys of about 1.5 to 3 hours and projected times ranging from around 30 minutes to roughly 70 minutes — with smooth speeds up to 120km/h.
Expect a much easier ride thanks to elevated sections, major bridges, and plenty of flyovers designed to keep traffic moving.
Why does it matter?
This expressway isn't just about saving time—it'll connect you more easily across Uttar Pradesh by linking up with the Ganga Expressway at Unnao.
That means quicker trips for work, college, or catching up with friends in other cities.
The source does not provide dates for when the foundation stone was laid or re-laid, but with a few delays along the way, this project aims to make life—and road trips—a lot simpler for everyone in the region.