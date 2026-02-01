Lucknow, Kanpur record their coldest daytime temperatures ever in January

The IMD has flagged cold day conditions and dense fog across parts of Uttar Pradesh , making travel tricky (visibility even dropped to zero in some cities). The ongoing chill means it's smart to bundle up and look out for those who might need extra care.

What to expect next?

From February 1-3, expect some rain and thundershowers thanks to a Western Disturbance—good news if you're tired of the cold!

This could bump up temperatures by a couple degrees and clear out some fog, though some forecasts indicate the rain could instead lead to a sharp drop in temperatures.

February overall looks warmer than average with less rain and fewer harsh cold spells ahead.