Lucknow man Naval allegedly abducted after missing 0-down Samsung payment
India
A man named Naval was taken from his home in Lucknow after missing the first payment on his Samsung phone, which he bought with a zero-down payment plan.
Once people from the shop took back the phone, two men showed up and allegedly abducted him on September 8.
Naval rescued after kidnappers demanded ₹12,000
While holding Naval captive for five days, the kidnappers made him donate blood and work for them.
They first asked his family to pay ₹2,799 online but later raised their demand to ₹12,000 with threats.
After his family reached out to police and pushed for help, Naval was finally rescued, though the suspects are still on the run.