Lucknow records 135.8mm rain, road caves in, schools closed
India
Lucknow just got drenched with its heaviest rain since 2022: 135.8mm fell in 24 hours, dropping temperatures to the lowest September mark in 12 years (20.6 degrees Celsius).
The downpour led to a road caving in and even took down a century-old banyan tree.
With more rain likely, all schools have been shut for now.
Orange alert remains in Uttar Pradesh
It's not just Lucknow. Cities across Uttar Pradesh are feeling the impact.
The state capital has seen a 19% surplus in monsoon rain this year, while Bareilly and Etawah recorded their coldest September days in decades.
The forecast for relentless rain with an orange alert remains, so expect more wet days ahead.