Lucknow techie's death in Jeddah sparks dowry murder case India Jan 17, 2026

Aiman Khan, a 26-year-old software engineer from Lucknow, died under suspicious circumstances in Jeddah on December 18.

Her family says she was pregnant and alleges her husband Aamir Khan and his relatives killed her over dowry demands—even after her family had already given gold jewelry, furniture, electronics, household items and a car at the nikah.

Aiman reportedly faced harassment for more money, had her passport taken away, was denied work, and was even thrown out of the house without food.