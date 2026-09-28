Lucknow woman alleges sexual abuse and religious coercion since 2021
A young woman in Lucknow has filed a complaint against three men, Shahnavaz, Siraj, and Shahrukh, alleging years of sexual abuse and pressure to convert her religion.
She says the harassment started in 2021 when she was still in school, with Shahnavaz allegedly forcibly applying sindoor to her hairline before taking a photograph and later threatening to circulate the photograph and kill her after she objected.
Police register case, woman seeks protection
The woman also claims Shahnavaz allegedly forced her to recite the Islamic Kalma, targeted her for her caste, and threatened her family, even showing up at her home.
Police have registered a case and assigned Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyanendra Singh to investigate.
She has now asked for police protection as the investigation continues.