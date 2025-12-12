Next Article
Lucknow woman shot by stalker; police on the hunt
India
A woman in Lucknow was shot at home by her ex-boyfriend, Aakash Kashyap, who had been stalking her after she tried to end the relationship due to his criminal behavior and drug use.
The attack happened in Kashiram Colony—he barged in, fired at her, and even tried to target her seven-year-old daughter before escaping.
Thankfully, the woman is stable after being treated at Lok Bandhu Hospital.
What's happening now?
Police have launched a manhunt for Kashyap, booking him for attempted murder and house trespass.
Multiple teams are searching for him based on leads from the victim's family, who said harassment and stalking led up to this attack.