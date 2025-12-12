Lucknow woman shot by stalker; police on the hunt India Dec 12, 2025

A woman in Lucknow was shot at home by her ex-boyfriend, Aakash Kashyap, who had been stalking her after she tried to end the relationship due to his criminal behavior and drug use.

The attack happened in Kashiram Colony—he barged in, fired at her, and even tried to target her seven-year-old daughter before escaping.

Thankfully, the woman is stable after being treated at Lok Bandhu Hospital.