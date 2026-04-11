Lucknow's Fahad caught on CCTV throwing boy onto cement drain
India
In Lucknow's Wazirganj area, a 22-year-old man named Fahad (also known as Prince) was caught on CCTV violently attacking a 10-year-old boy, lifting him by the neck and throwing him onto a cement drain.
The assault happened just after the boy finished prayers and played cricket with friends outside a mosque, leaving him unconscious.
Witnesses say attack was intentional
Though the accused's family tried to say it was just an accident, other kids who saw it spoke up and confirmed it was intentional.
The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors recommended he see a neurosurgeon.
A police complaint has been filed.