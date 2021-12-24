India NIA may take over the Ludhiana court blast case

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 05:57 pm

Punjab government has sought Centre's help to crack the Ludhiana court blast case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may soon take over the Ludhiana court blast case. The Punjab government will likely issue a request in this regard following which the probe agency would send a proposal to the Union Home Ministry. Meanwhile, investigating officers suspect the involvement of a Pakistan-based terror module in the blast that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Context Why does this story matter?

A takeover by the NIA would be a significant development in the blast case which has raised serious questions about the existing security arrangements. One person was killed and five others injured in the attack. The incident came just days after two mob killings rocked the poll-bound state. Punjab is set to go to polls in early 2022.

Details Pak-based module, local criminals involved

Investigators suspect the Ludhiana blast was carried out with the help of local gangsters and their jail network in Punjab, News18 reported citing officials associated with the case. Further, the explosion was likely executed using RDX. "There were inputs that various gangsters who fled from India and were operating from different locations have been aligned by Pakistan," a source told the publication.

Details Explosives transported through drones

Officials further believe the explosives used in the attack were flown in to Punjab through drones. It would be difficult to arrange such high-quality explosives locally, an official told News18. "It is suspected that logistics were provided by Pakistan-based gangsters with the help of Pakistan terror outfits and sent to India probably by drones," the official was quoted as saying.

Incident Blast occurred around Thursday noon

An explosion took place inside a washroom on the second floor of the district court complex around 12:20 pm on Thursday. One person—believed to be the man who planted the bomb—died and five others were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, officials said. The Punjab government has sought the Centre's help to probe the matter.

Information Court running as per routine now

Police on Friday said security has been tightened around the court complex and it is operating as per routine. "Security is strengthened. Various teams have arrived for the investigation," Additional DCP BS Randhawa told news agency ANI.