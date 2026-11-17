Ludhiana laborer booked for setting wife on fire over dowry
In Ludhiana's Paddi village, a laborer named Arjun has been booked for allegedly setting his wife, Muskan, on fire during an argument about dowry.
Muskan suffered serious burns and was rushed to the hospital by neighbors who heard her cries.
She was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh before her family shifted her to Gwalior for further treatment.
Muskan's mother alleges dowry harassment
Muskan's mother shared that her daughter had faced ongoing harassment and physical abuse from Arjun over demands for more dowry.
The couple had moved to Punjab after a love marriage.
After the incident, Muskan's family took her to Gwalior for further care before police could record her statement.
Police have registered a case against Arjun for attempted murder and are actively investigating.