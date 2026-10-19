Ludhiana: School peon molests, films minor student

The accused has been identified as Prince. The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police after her daughter narrated the incident to her family.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kumar confirmed that Prince was arrested soon after receiving the complaint.