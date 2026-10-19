Ludhiana: School peon molests, films minor student
What's the story
A school peon in Ludhiana has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on campus. The incident occurred when the girl went to the teacher's office to collect a book, as directed by her class teacher. The accused, who was present in the office, allegedly molested her and recorded a video of the student.
Arrest details
Accused identified as Prince
The accused has been identified as Prince. The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police after her daughter narrated the incident to her family.
Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kumar confirmed that Prince was arrested soon after receiving the complaint.
Evidence collected
CCTV footage corroborates victim's statement
CCTV footage from the school corroborated the victim's account of events.
The video showed Prince entering the room, initially helping her look for a book before allegedly molesting her while pinning her against the wall.
The girl was frightened and left the room after the incident.
Investigators are looking into whether Prince had targeted other students in similar incidents.
The school authorities are yet to comment on the incident.