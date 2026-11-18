Ludhiana shopkeeper Satwant Singh loses 4 fingers in attack
A shopkeeper in Ludhiana, Satwant Singh, lost four fingers after 15 youths armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked him outside his shop on Sunday night.
The attackers also hurt his minor son and stole firecrackers and lights worth about ₹45,000.
Police have named eight suspects in the FIR and are searching for them.
Attack appears linked to property dispute
The attack appears to be part of an ongoing property dispute. Singh's shop was targeted earlier this month too.
He is now recovering in a private hospital while police investigate, booking the assailants under serious charges such as rioting with deadly weapons.