Ludhiana's Aryan Gupta tops Re-NEET UG 2026 with 715/720 marks
India
Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana just topped the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam with an incredible 715 out of 720 marks.
Coming from a family of doctors, Aryan was inspired by his gynecologist mother and anesthesiologist father to pursue medicine.
Aryan Gupta often studied 17 hours
Aryan spent two years prepping, often studying up to 17 hours a day.
He credits his win to hard work, support from teachers and family, and a little bit of luck on exam day. His brother Aditya (who ranked AIR 54 last year) also motivated him.
For future aspirants, Aryan says to trust their teachers, not overthink things, and focus on honest effort, adding that hard work along with support and faith leads to outstanding results.