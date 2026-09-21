Lufthansa Bengaluru-Frankfurt Boeing 747 diverts to Mumbai after strange smell
India
A Lufthansa flight from Bengaluru to Frankfurt had an unexpected twist when a strange smell filled the cabin, forcing a diversion to Mumbai and terminating the flight instead.
The Boeing 747 was already running late by three-and-a-half hours before this midflight detour happened on September 20, 2026.
Lufthansa rebooks 364 passengers to Frankfurt
All 364 passengers were accommodated on other flights to get them to Frankfurt, according to Lufthansa's Jeffrey James.
The incident was highlighted on social media, with travelers sharing their frustrations.
Thankfully, things were back to normal the very next day as Lufthansa's regular Bengaluru-Frankfurt service took off without any hiccups.