Lumpy skin disease resurfaces in India after 4 years

LSD causes fever, skin lumps, less milk, and weight loss in animals, hurting both livestock health and farmers' incomes.

Uttarakhand is reporting cases, has increased vaccination and monitoring, and temporarily restricted the movement of livestock between districts and across state borders, while several animals have reportedly been infected and some have died in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and Solan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are reporting suspected cases.

Officials are urging farmers to spot symptoms early and report them quickly so outbreaks can be contained.