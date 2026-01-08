Lung cancer cases rising in India—even where few people smoke

Men in the south, north, and northeast are most affected, while women in the northeast see higher rates too. Surprisingly, even areas with low substance use have a lot of cases. The fastest-growing type is adenocarcinoma—which global research links more strongly to air pollution than to smoking.

Why it matters

About a quarter of global lung cancer cases come from things other than smoking—like polluted air or burning fuel at home.

In India, almost half of adults breathe second-hand smoke. Plus, nearly half of lung cancers here are caught late, making survival harder and highlighting the need for better early detection and more research into environmental risks.