Tamil Nadu's Pongal package: Cash and goodies for ration cardholders
India
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin just kicked off a special Pongal package for rice ration cardholders to make the harvest festival extra festive.
Each family gets ₹3,000 in cash, along with 1kg raw rice, 1kg sugar, a sugarcane stick, plus a dhoti and saree.
Distribution started today at Fair Price shops across the state.
Who gets it and how big is it?
This massive initiative covers 2.22 crore families—including those in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps.
The state has set aside over ₹6,900 crore for cash and nearly ₹250 crore for gifts.
Ministers and officials are making sure everything rolls out smoothly with tokens at shops so everyone can celebrate Pongal without hassle.