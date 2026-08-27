Madakkara mosque dispute over prayer leader triggers police intervention

IUML leaders accused the police of showing disrespect by entering the mosque with their boots on and using force against worshipers, something they called deeply hurtful.

Police said there was no bad intent but admitted things got confusing while handling the crowd.

Cases were filed against people from both sides, but everyone is out on bail as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) representatives say this was really about internal committee issues, not just a police problem.