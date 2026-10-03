Madan B. Lokur heads ex-judges probe of India's voter list
A group of former top judges has been asked to check if the Election Commission's big update of India's voter list is fair and follows the rules.
Led by former Supreme Court Justice Madan B. Lokur, this panel will look at how the process works and whether it helps make sure only eligible voters are listed, while removing names that shouldn't be there.
Panel to hear voters and experts
The panel, also featuring former Supreme Court judge A. K. Patnaik, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Badar Durrez Ahmad, former judges Rekha Sharma and Anjana Prakash, will travel around India to hear from regular people and experts about their experiences with the voter list.
Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan will help out too.
The whole idea is to keep elections fair by making sure the voter rolls are accurate and trustworthy.