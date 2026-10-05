Madhu Sharma killed by intruder asking for ₹100 in Gurugram
India
A 75-year-old woman, Madhu Sharma, was killed at her Gurugram home after a man broke in trying to steal money and valuables.
Things turned violent when he asked her for ₹100 and she resisted.
Sadly, Sharma did not survive the attack.
Gurugram neighbors called police, suspect caught
Neighbors heard her cries and immediately called the police, stopping the suspect from slipping away. After a few tense hours hiding nearby, he was caught.
Sharma had been living alone for years, making it tough for police to reach any family.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities look into what drove the crime.