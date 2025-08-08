Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Kanwar pilgrims dead, 9 injured in accident
A late-night road accident in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, left two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims dead and nine others hurt after a speeding dumper truck hit their tractor-trolley.
The group—about 30-35 devotees—was on its way back to Maharashtra from Varanasi.
Both victims were in their thirties.
Similar crash last week
The dumper first struck the trolley carrying the group's belongings, then ran over pilgrims walking ahead.
Two people are still critical and have been moved to Nagpur for care.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—just last week, a similar crash injured more Kanwar pilgrims nearby.
These incidents highlight how urgently better road safety is needed for people making these long journeys on busy highways.