Tamil Nadu to get heavy rains, cooler daytime temperatures
Heads up if you're in northern Tamil Nadu: the weather department says heavy rains are on the way for Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and nearby districts through August 13. This is thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect thunderstorms and slightly cooler daytime temperatures in Chennai too.
The rain is actually helping out—some northern districts have been experiencing rain deficits this season.
With these showers, Tamil Nadu's overall rainfall since June is now 7% above average.
This is potentially good news for farmers: more soil moisture could mean healthier crops and less drought stress.
How did the weather pan out yesterday?
Chennai hit a hot 34.5°C before storms rolled in; Madurai was even hotter at 40°C.
Wallajah saw the most rain with 13cm, while places like Vellore and Coimbatore got light evening showers too.