SC to hear plea seeking timeline for J&K statehood
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition asking for a clear timeline to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
Since Article 370 was revoked in 2019, J&K has been run as a union territory alongside Ladakh.
Petitioners want statehood restored within 2 months
Petitioners Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik want statehood back within two months, arguing that delays hurt local democracy and weaken regional autonomy.
The court's decision could shape how much say people in J&K have over their own affairs—and send an important message about federalism across India.