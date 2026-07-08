Madhya Pradesh Baglamukhi Temple faces allegations of donation diversion
Big news from Madhya Pradesh: the famous Maa Baglamukhi Temple is facing allegations of shady financial dealings.
An unregistered group, Nalkheda Sudarshan Seva Samiti, has reportedly been collecting donations (cash, gold, and silver) since 2024 using unofficial receipts.
Instead of going through the temple's official system, these funds were allegedly funneled into private bank accounts.
Preeti Yadav forms 3-member probe committee
To get to the bottom of this, District Collector Preeti Yadav has set up a special three-member committee to review all records and statements. They're expected to deliver their findings within a week.
With thousands visiting the temple every year, many, including opposition leader Umang Singhar, are asking for full transparency.
The religious trusts minister has promised strict action if anyone is found guilty.