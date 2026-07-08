Madhya Pradesh Baglamukhi Temple faces allegations of donation diversion

Preeti Yadav forms 3-member probe committee

To get to the bottom of this, District Collector Preeti Yadav has set up a special three-member committee to review all records and statements. They're expected to deliver their findings within a week.

With thousands visiting the temple every year, many, including opposition leader Umang Singhar, are asking for full transparency.

The religious trusts minister has promised strict action if anyone is found guilty.